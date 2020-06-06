During Chelsea's in-house game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, the squad wore their usual shirt numbers however several wore different numbers.

Frank Lampard's side played behind closed doors as the team split into a 'home' and an 'away' side as the Blues ramped up their preparations ahead of their return to Premier League action.

Chelsea are now just over two weeks away from their league restart, travelling to Villa Park on June 21 to face Aston Villa.

Several on social media took a close eye to the squad numbers on display and noticed duo Christian Pulisic and Billy Gilmour were wearing different numbers to their usual strip.

Christian Pulisic

The 21-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer from Borussia Dortmund and took the no.22 shirt and has worn it in his debut season in England.

But in the in-house game, the American was seen wearing the no.10 shirt.

Willian is the current holder of the shirt, who also wore the same number for the 'home' side.

But with the Brazilian set to leave this summer when his contract expires, was Pulisic getting ready to test the number ahead of taking it over long-term?

Billy GIlmour

The Scottish midfielder has broken through into the Chelsea first-team this season, and in the Blues' last two outings before the season was brought to a halt, Gilmour earned the Man of the Match award against Liverpool and Everton in the FA Cup and Premier League respectively.

Currently wearing the no.47 shirt, a number typical for an academy player to take when they make their way into the first-team building.

Danny Drinkwater currently holds the no.6 at Chelsea, currently on loan at Aston Villa, and the teenager was spotted wearing the new number on Saturday.

Could the new number be a sign of things to come for Gilmour as he looks to become a regular figure under Lampard in the first-team.

