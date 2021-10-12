Pulisic, James, Silva, Kante, Lukaku: Chelsea Availability Update Ahead of Brentford Clash

Thomas Tuchel will be waiting on several Chelsea players' conditions to make decisions over his team selection for their Premier League clash against Brentford on Saturday night.

Chelsea currently lead the way in the league this season after seven matches. They sit top of the pile on 16 points, one point clear of Liverpool in second.

They have just lost once this season, to Manchester City last month, and will be ready to build on their win over Southampton prior to the international break.

But he has several squad members suffering from injury, while Thiago Silva isn't likely to return in time to be selected for the London derby.

Here is the latest Chelsea injury, fitness and selection news ahead of the clash versus Brentford:

Christian Pulisic

The 23-year-old is a doubt for the clash against Brentford following his ankle injury last month on USMNT international duty.

Pulisic remained in rehab to recover and was hoped to be back in training in the week building up to Saturday's game, but it's unlikely he will be involved.

As per the Independent, Pulisic is a doubt for the west London derby at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Reece James

James is also doubtful to face the Bees at the weekend. He picked up an ankle problem also against Manchester City and was forced to withdraw from England duty after being selected for the October internationals.

Tuchel was surprised at his call-up, joking: "When I saw it (the call up) I thought that maybe Reece goes with the water polo team with England because right now he trains in the pool.

"I was quite surprised he was selected for the England football team. This will not happen as he is training in the pool right now.

"My understanding from the last information is that he cannot go. It must be a misunderstanding, nothing else."

The Independent also state he is a doubt for the Premier League encounter.

Thiago Silva

Silva is unlikely to be involved on Saturday as he will return back from Brazil duty on the day of the game.

Brazil face Uruguay on Friday, a day before the league clash, and the national side won't release their players early.

Tuchel has had to accept the decision and hinted Silva wouldn't be involved in the capital at the weekend.

"He will go and then he will play for Brazil, and then he will come back on the match day versus Brentford," said the Blues boss prior to Silva joining up with his national side.

"This is the life of international breaks in 2021. Like it or not, what can I do?

"He's our player and he arrives on the match day back from a country where he then needs to do quarantine. Is this a good solution for us as a club? No, but we cannot hold him back. It's impossible.

"If they call him, he needs to go, otherwise he gets suspended by FIFA. So there is no choice. You simply have to live with it."

N'Golo Kante

The Frenchman returned to training last week at Cobham after coming out of isolation having tested positive for Covid-19.

Kante will be building his fitness back up during the international break in the hope of being available for Tuchel against the Bees.

This will be a boost for Tuchel who has an array of options in midfield following the resurgence of Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Romelu Lukaku

The 28-year-old will be hoping to be fit for Brentford on Saturday evening after returning from international duty early.

Lukaku left the Belgium camp early after their Nations League semi-final defeat to France last week after 'muscle overload'.

"Romelu Lukaku is suffering from muscle fatigue, same as Eden Hazard. They're not in best conditions to play.

"They're leaving the national team camp due to these problems - I don't know how long it will take," revealed national boss Roberto Martinez.

Tuchel will be keen to have the Belgian powerhouse ready for selection as he looks to score his first league goal since September 11 against Aston Villa.

