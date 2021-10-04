Pulisic, Jorginho, James, Kante: The Latest Chelsea Injury & Fitness News

Chelsea head into the international break at the top of the Premier League despite suffering defeat to Manchester City at the end of September.

A 3-1 win for Thomas Tuchel's side over Southampton put the Blues back on the winning trail after back-to-back defeats in all competitions in the space of five days.

It hasn't been plain sailing for Chelsea. They haven't been at their best for large parts of the season in the early stages, but for the most part have been grinding out the results.

Now the Blues have a two week break. Many of the squad will jet off to their respective national camps before returning for their fixture on October 16 away to Brentford.

Here is the latest Chelsea injury and fitness news heading into the international break:

Christian Pulisic

The 23-year-old has been out for over a month with an ankle injury picked up on the last international break with the USMNT.

Pulisic is still yet to recover and remains in individual training at Cobham. He won't be joining up with his national team for their upcoming internationals against Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica.

Tuchel will be hoping to have the American back by the time they face Brentford on October 16.

On his condition, Tuchel said: "Not so good. There is still a lot of pain that he has to get used to and it's too much to start training with us, so he's still in individual rehabilitation."

Jorginho

Jorginho came on in the second half during the 3-1 win over Southampton on Saturday. He was rested on the bench as Ruben Loftus-Cheek started in his place.

But Tuchel confirmed it was only to allow the Italian to catch a breather after admitting he had 'overused' the midfielder.

"We’ve gone for Ruben in midfield instead of Jorgi because we’ve overused him recently," said Tuchel on Saturday on his team selection.

"He hasn’t had much of a pre-season and he’s played a lot of matches."

Reece James

James has been struggling with an ankle injury which forced him off during the defeat to Manchester City. He was called up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate.

But Tuchel insisted there had been a 'misunderstanding' and James won't join up with the Three Lions. He remains in the pool, continuing his rehabilitation.

"When I saw it I thought that maybe Reece goes with the water polo team with England because right now he trains in the pool. I was quite surprised he was selected for the England football team. This will not happen as he is training in the pool right now.

"My understanding from the last information is that he cannot go. It must be a misunderstanding, nothing else."

N'Golo Kante

The 30-year-old is recovering from Covid-19 after testing positive last month. He was ruled out of the matches against Juventus and Southampton due to self-isolating.

He won't link up with the France squad and should be ready for selection to face Brentford.

"N’Golo has symptoms but not a lot of symptoms, so he’s okay," said Tuchel. "I don't want to go into more details. He's okay. He's doing well.

"He was concerned about it (in the past), and he did everything not to get it. Unfortunately, he tested positive but we care about him, like we care about every player. We're in touch with him every single day. The doctors are in touch with him and he has our advice and our support, and he is in a good way."

