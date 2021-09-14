Pulisic, Kante, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek: The Full Chelsea Team News to Face Zenit St Petersburg in Champions League Opener

Chelsea will be without Christian Pulisic and N'Golo Kante for their Champions League group stage opener versus Zenit St Petersburg, but could welcome back four players into the side.

The Blues begin the defence of their Champions League title on Tuesday evening in west London against the Russian side in the first match of Group H. Chelsea and Zenit are joined by Juventus and Malmo in the group.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed his team news ahead of the clash in the capital which will see Pulisic and Kante remained sidelined.

Pulisic is still struggling with an ankle problem picked up on international duty with the USMNT and is currently receiving treatment. While Kante is on the verge of returning but Zenit comes 'a bit too early' for the 30-year-old, but he could return against Spurs on Sunday.

"Christian did not train with us," said Tuchel on Monday. "We are in the period of ten days after the international break to bring him back to the pitch. He is still in treatment and individual training.

"N’Golo had two training sessions yesterday (Sunday) and today (Monday) but the Champions League game comes a bit too early. We don’t take the risk now, this early in the season. We decided to give him another load tomorrow (Tuesday) in training. He will have a day off with all of us and rejoin team training on Thursday, Friday, Saturday to be fit and ready for the Tottenham game."

With absences means chances. That will certainly be the case on Tuesday night, Tuchel confirmed. Malang Sarr, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley, who all could've left in the summer but stayed, will be in the squad to face Zenit on Tuesday.

Ben Chilwell is also in contention to make his first appearance of the season for Chelsea after overcoming mental tiredness and difficulties following a tough summer for club and country.

Reece James will also come back into the fray following his domestic suspension which saw him miss the Aston Villa win on Saturday.

