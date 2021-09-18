Pulisic, Kante, James, Mount: The Latest Chelsea Injury & Fitness News to Face Spurs

Chelsea are set to have a fully fit squad aside from Christian Pulisic to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel's side make the trip across the capital on Sunday to face Nuno Espirito Santo's Lilywhites looking to extend their unbeaten start to the league season to five games.

It's derby day and Chelsea have had two extra days to prepare for the London derby but Tuchel doesn't believe it necessarily provides an advantage for his side.

SIPA USA

Chelsea have been handed a boost in terms of team selection, while Spurs are facing anxious waits over several key players, such as the likes of Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn.

Here is the latest Chelsea injury and fitness news ahead of the Premier League clash against Spurs:

Christian Pulisic - Unavailable

Chelsea will continue to be without the American, who turned 23 on Saturday, due to an ongoing ankle injury picked up on international duty.

SIPA USA

Pulisic is nearing a return as he begins individual training but won't be available for Spurs.

"Christian Pulisic is in individual training and trying to come back as fast as possible to team training," said Tuchel ahead of the game. "He will not be in the squad."

N'Golo Kante - Available

The 30-year-old has provided Chelsea with a big boost for the London derby. After struggling with an ankle problem also and missing the Zenit St Petersburg win due to it coming too early for the Frenchman, Tuchel confirmed Kante would be available for selection on Sunday.

"N’Golo is back in full shape and ready to play."

Reece James - Available

James is back in the league squad and available for selection after missing the Aston Villa victory through suspension following his red card against Liverpool.

SIPA USA

Mason Mount - Available

Tuchel spoke of Mount's fitness ahead of Sunday's encounter, detailing how the Blues have had to manage the midfielder.

"We were very careful with him in pre-season, he did not start the game against Villarreal and then he started against Crystal Palace straight away," said Tuchel.

"Sometimes we are a bit worried but on the other side he seems to deal so good with all the minutes and all the load that he has that it’s sometimes very hard to leave him out because he looks fresh, he comes with a smile.

SIPA USA

"I would be more concerned if his face was straight and you feel some fatigue also mentally, but I don’t feel it.

"We are happy that he’s here and we will be careful like always with him."

Tuchel added: "If we make him play, everybody – himself, me, the staff – is convinced that he’s perfectly fit and he’s ready to play, and then we judge him on the same level like always.

"That’s life at a top club. You can never rest, you can never look back and you have to deliver."

More Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube