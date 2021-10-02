Pulisic, Kante, Mount & James - Tuchel Delivers Chelsea Team News to Face Southampton

Thomas Tuchel will be without three Chelsea stars to face Southampton in the Premier League, but will welcome back Mason Mount back into the side.

Chelsea will be hoping to end a run of two straight defeats in all competitions when Ralph Hasenhuttl's side come to Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

They are one point off the top, while Southampton are yet to win in the league this season.

Tuchel will want a reaction from his side following Wednesday's 1-0 defeat in Turin against the Old Lady.

He has received one injury boost in Mount, but still sees several key members of his squad unavailable.

Here is the full Chelsea team news ahead of the clash against the Saints:

Christian Pulisic

The 23-year-old remains out for the Blues after Tuchel confirmed he is still in 'too much pain' to return to team training after picking up an ankle injury last month.

On his condition, Tuchel said: "Not so good. There is still a lot of pain that he has to get used to and it's too much to start training with us, so he's still in individual rehabilitation."

N'Golo Kante

The 30-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week following the Manchester City defeat, and was ruled out of the Juventus defeat as well as the Southampton clash.

Tuchel provided an update on Kante's health, confirming the Frenchman is 'doing well'.

"N’Golo has symptoms but not a lot of symptoms, so he’s okay. I don't want to go into more details. He's okay. He's doing well.

"He was concerned about it (in the past), and he did everything not to get it. Unfortunately, he tested positive but we care about him, like we care about every player. We're in touch with him every single day. The doctors are in touch with him and he has our advice and our support, and he is in a good way."

Mason Mount

Mount will return to the team versus Southampton following a knock picked up against Aston Villa last month, Tuchel confirmed.

"For Mason, he is in the squad. He is back. It was a minor injury, we are happy he is back."

Reece James

For James, he is still out. Despite being called up to the England squad, something Tuchel believes was a misunderstanding, he remains in the pool to continue his rehabilitation from an ankle injury sustained against Manchester City.

"When I saw it I thought that maybe Reece goes with the water polo team with England because right now he trains in the pool. I was quite surprised he was selected for the England football team. This will not happen as he is training in the pool right now.

"My understanding from the last information is that he cannot go. It must be a misunderstanding, nothing else."

