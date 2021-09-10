Pulisic, Kante, Silva, Lukaku: The Latest Chelsea Team News to Face Aston Villa

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Chelsea host Dean Smith's side in west London at Stamford Bridge but will be without several key names for the league meeting.

Christian Pulisic (ankle) and N'Golo Kante are confirmed to be out due to sustaining injury on international break, but Romelu Lukaku has been passed fit to lead the line despite suffering from a minor thigh issue in recent weeks.

Thiago Silva's availability remains unknown due to the ongoing situation with FIFA and Brazil, while Reece James is definitely out through suspension.

Tuchel delivered the team news on Friday afternoon during his pre-match press conference at Cobham.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"We have two (injury updates)," said Tuchel to reporters. "Kante and Pulisic came back injured. N’Golo was injured in the Liverpool game and suffers a little. We are trying to answer the next question, we try for N’Golo on Tuesday and it looks pretty good. Christian unfortunately came on crutches yesterday, an ankle injury with about ten days.

He added on issues regarding Lukaku: "Not at all. Maybe he had some problems. He came back two days ago, yesterday he trained and today he trained. No problems at all."

