Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek take 'big step forward' in returning from injury

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard revealed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic took part in an in-house game to boost their fitness ahead of returning from injury.

For Ruben Loftus-Cheek he has been out of first-team action since last season after sustaining a nasty Achilles injury in a friendly in America last May.

Whilst Christian Pulisic has been out since the start of January after a setback in training saw him pick up an abductor injury.

The 21-year-old admitted on social media that he was 'super close' to a return, and Lampard confirmed that Pulisic had taken a big step forward with the duo working on their match fitness.

"We just had an in-house game which Ruben and Christian Pulisic took part in," said Lampard. "It’s great to see Christian get some minutes, but he's still short of match fitness, but it’s the first time the injury's fell to the level to get him onto a big pitch in a relatively competitive match. It’s a big step forward.

"Ruben played half of that game, he is trying to find match fitness. He is short of that, and he admitted that himself. I can see that, so there is work to be done with Ruben."

That's the only a minor positive for Frank Lampard in terms of injury news after he declared that Mateo Kovacic and Callum Hudson-Odoi will both be out of Chelsea's squad that will face Everton.

Willian is a question mark according to the Chelsea boss after he picked up an Achilles problem against Liverpool during the week. 

