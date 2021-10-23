Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner: Tuchel Provides Latest Chelsea Team News for Norwich City Clash

Chelsea will be without three stars when they face Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel won't have Christian Pulisic (ankle), Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Timo Werner (hamstring) at his disposal after ruling the trio out of the league encounter against the Canaries.

It's top versus bottom in west London on Saturday. Daniel Farke's side are aiming to claim their first win of the season, while Tuchel's men will be keen to maintain their spot in first place.

SIPA USA

Farke and Tuchel worked together at Dortmund but the Chelsea boss is hoping to get on the 'better end' of the result against his German counterpart.

For Farke, he knows how much of a difficult task it will be for his side when they travel down to the capital.

"Chelsea away is probably the toughest task in world football. The odds are against us but there is never a 100% guarantee on the outcome."

Despite the absence of Werner and Lukaku, Farke says Chelsea have top class solutions to replace the duo.

Here is the latest Chelsea team news ahead of Saturday's match:

Christian Pulisic

The 23-year-old was ruled out of the Canaries fixture by Tuchel. He has been training on his own at Cobham as he steps up his recovery from an ankle injury sustained on international duty last month.

SIPA USA

Tuchel has continued to offer his full support to the American on his road to recovery, which has left Pulisic impatient ahead of a return to action.

For now, Pulisic will have to spend some more time on the sidelines and watch from afar on Saturday.

Click here for the full story.

Romelu Lukaku

An unfortunate twist of ankle against Malmo for Lukaku sees him out of Chelsea's next two matches against Norwich and Southampton.

Lukaku's enforced break sees Chelsea without a recognised number nine, with Kai Havertz set to lead the line against Farke's struggling side.

Tuchel defended the decision to not rest the 28-year-old in midweek, saying: "The body did not demand this break, it was not a muscle injury it was an accident so I don’t follow this argumentation. It is not like, like I said, the body collapsed and he had a muscle injury and forced to take a break he did not want to have. It is just some percentage.

SIPA USA

"We will now do what we can do, make him come back as soon as possible, treat him in the best way possible, be positive with him and at the same time we need to push the guys that are here.

Click here for the full story.

Timo Werner

Werner too will miss the next two matches for the Blues. For Lukaku it was an ankle problem, but for Werner he pulled his hamstring in midweek.

A frustrating moment for the 25-year-old who has found the net for club and country in recent weeks. He will be eager to return but the nature of the injury means Chelsea will not want to risk rushing the forward back to action.

SIPA USA

Tuchel told the media in his pre-match press conference that Werner will be given full support in his recovery.

"(Timo) gets our full support... because we want to have a full squad but sometimes accidents happen."

Click here for the full story.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube