Pulisic, Kante, Mendy: The Chelsea Team News Ahead of Aston Villa Cup Tie

Chelsea will be looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season on Wednesday night when they face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

Thomas Tuchel's men welcome Villa to west London for the third round tie.

The Blues are yet to endure defeat this term in all competitions and have already played Dean Smith's side in the Premier League this season, earlier this month in fact, winning 3-0.

SIPA USA

Here is the latest Chelsea fitness and injury updates ahead of the tie.

Christian Pulisic

The 23-year-old is a doubt after returning to individual training last week. A late decision will be made on the American's inclusion to whether he will return to the side.

"The game against Aston Villa is maybe too close, I hope I am wrong," Tuchel said following Chelsea's win over Spurs. "This is my impression with him not in training so far. Let's see tomorrow (Monday).

"Maybe he had a good progression today. Maybe it is possible. It would be super nice to have him but it is doubtful."

N'Golo Kante

The 30-year-old returned to the Chelsea side against Spurs and was pivotal after coming on at half-time. He got on the scoresheet and gave a boost post-match when he was asked about his fitness following his injury return.

"I am feeling better," the midfielder told the official Chelsea website after the match.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"I think we managed the injury very well. I took time to come onto the pitch and I am happy to be back and I felt very good."

Edouard Mendy

Chelsea's number one missed the Spurs win after picking up an injury against Zenit St Petersburg. Kepa Arrizabalaga filled in for the Senegal international, and it remains to be seen who will start in goal on Wednesday night.

"We tried throughout the week and yesterday in training it was so-so," said Tuchel. "It comes from the last-minute kick against Zenit in the Champions League. It is very painful and did not feel 100% comfortable going for a full stretch or to land on it. He didn't feel comfortable at fight at set-pieces or corners.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"So we decided to go with 100% and that was Kepa and have Edou with us to be supportive and have good energy. I'm happy Kepa a crucial role today and kept a clean sheet. This is what he deserves and I am happy that he could."

Thomas Tuchel is set to provide the latest on all of his players' fitness in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

