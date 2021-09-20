Pulisic & Mendy: Tuchel Provides Latest Chelsea Injury News for Aston Villa Cup Tie

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea head into cup action on Wednesday night when they host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup third round at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have made an unbeaten start to life in the Premier League, currently sitting top of the league having won four of their opening five matches.

They now head into the cup tie against Villa after only seeing off Dean Smith's side a couple of weeks ago in the league in west London, which saw Romelu Lukaku bag a brace on his Stamford Bridge homecoming.

Tuchel's men will be in buoyant mood when Villa come to the capital. The second half dominance over Spurs to seal a 3-0 win in the London derby will provide the European Champions with even more confidence to build a cup run in the Carabao Cup.

But they could be without a few key names. N'Golo Kante returned with an influential and goalscoring performance against Spurs, but Christian Pulisic and Edouard Mendy missed the victory through injury.

Here is the latest Chelsea injury and fitness news, providing by Tuchel, ahead of the Carabao Cup tie:

Christian Pulisic

Tuchel confirmed the 23-year-old is unlikely to return against Villa in midweek, but it remains possible and a decision will be made in the early part of the week before Wednesday's tie.

"The game against Aston Villa is maybe too close, I hope I am wrong," Tuchel said following Chelsea's win over Spurs. "This is my impression with him not in training so far. Let's see tomorrow (Monday).

"Maybe he had a good progression today. Maybe it is possible. It would be super nice to have him but it is doubtful."

Edouard Mendy

The 28-year-old was absent on Sunday against Tottenham after sustaining a minor injury against Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League.

Tuchel gave an update on his current situation but didn't offer any hint over whether Mendy would return on Wednesday night.

"We tried throughout the week and yesterday in training it was so-so. It comes from the last-minute kick against Zenit in the Champions League. It is very painful and did not feel 100% comfortable going for a full stretch or to land on it. He didn't feel comfortable at fight at set-pieces or corners.

"So we decided to go with 100% and that was Kepa and have Edou with us to be supportive and have good energy. I'm happy Kepa a crucial role today and kept a clean sheet. This is what he deserves and I am happy that he could."

