Pulisic, Mount, Mendy: The Chelsea Team News to Face Man City

Chelsea will welcome back Edouard Mendy to the side against Manchester City after Thomas Tuchel confirmed the Blues' team news ahead of the game.

It's a top of the table clash in west London at Stamford Bridge. Tuchel's side have won their last three games against City, and could make it a fourth for the first time since 2009.

Guardiola is yet to beat Tuchel since he took over at Chelsea and will be keen to end Chelsea's unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Here is the latest Chelsea team news ahead of the Manchester City clash:

Christian Pulisic

The 23-year-old remains out for the Blues with an ankle problem, Tuchel confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Pulisic sustained an ankle injury during the international break at the start of September with the USMNT and is yet to recover and return to the side.

It was expected that he'd miss 10 days but his time on the sidelines has been extended despite returning to individual training earlier this week.

"Christian Pulisic is still out," said Tuchel.

Mason Mount

Mount picked up a knock against Aston Villa in midweek during the penalty shootout win at Stamford Bridge, however played on with his injury.

This will see him not risked against Guardiola's men on Saturday.

Tuchel said: "For Mason Mount it is too soon, a little minor injury from the Aston Villa game. He made a huge step, progress but it is not enough to be ready for 12:30 tomorrow (Saturday)."

On Mount's disappointment of being absent: "He’s very disappointed. I didn’t feel it during the match because it happened in the second half. He played through the injury and finished the game, he felt confident enough to take an important penalty in the shootout so it was a bit of a surprise.

"He is doing the steps for recovery, they are huge. It would have been possible for him to play maybe if the game was one day later. A very little, minor injury.

"It is a disappointment for him and us as he is a player that he counts on. It is the same, no matter his importance and how much we rely on him, the task is to find solutions without him now and bring him back as soon as possible."

Edouard Mendy

Chelsea's number one will return in between the sticks against Man City after missing the previous two outings against Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

He had been struggling with a knock, so Kepa Arrizabalaga took his place, but Tuchel confirmed the Senegalese has recovered in time and will start the match on Saturday.

"Mendy is available and will start tomorrow," Tuchel told reporters in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

