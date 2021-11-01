Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Pulisic Pictured Back in Chelsea First Team Training With After Long Lay-Off

    Author:

    Christian Pulisic is officially back in regular training with Chelsea this week, after having returned before the Newcastle fixture on Saturday afternoon.

    The US international had spent seven weeks out of the action with an ankle injury before his return to training.

    After not featuring with his side against Newcastle on Saturday afternoon, the 23-year-old is looking to make a return to the action against Burnley on Saturday 6 November.

    sipa_34576825 (13)

    As of Monday morning, Pulisic was seen in training with Thomas Tuchel's squad but is reportedly unlikely to appear against Malmo on Tuesday afternoon.

    Tuchel has made it clear that he intends to give Pulisic his return to action against Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

    "Christian Pulisic did join training in the last two sessions but it is too early," said the German tactician.

    Read More

    "We are looking forward to the Burnley match. If it all goes right, he should be in the squad for the Burnley match and ready to play.”

    pulisic

    Following his return to training, Pulisic took to his Instagram to post a picture of himself alongside Mason Mount and Thiago Silva with a smiling emoji.

    The US international is clearly happy to be back amongst the squad.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_34576825 (13)
    News

    Pulisic Firmly Back in Training With Chelsea Squad After Long Lay Off

    48 seconds ago
    sipa_35707928
    News

    Mason Mount Absent From Chelsea Training Ahead of Malmo Clash

    31 minutes ago
    sipa_35775272
    News

    Former Chelsea Manager Reveals He Would Have Loved To Manage Ziyech

    59 minutes ago
    sipa_35510682 (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Liverpool Set to Rival Chelsea for AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35377777 (1)
    News

    Verona President Names Jorginho as Reason for Buying Club

    2 hours ago
    antonio-conte-press-conference-pre-tottenham.img
    News

    Report: Former Chelsea Boss Conte 'Ready to Accept' Tottenham Job

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35834991
    News

    'Could've Done Better' - Chelsea Fans React to Hakim Ziyech's Performance Against Newcastle

    19 hours ago
    sipa_35665630 (3)
    Transfer News

    Report: Real Madrid 'Happy to Wait' for Antonio Rudiger

    20 hours ago