Pulisic Firmly Back in Training With Chelsea Squad After Long Lay Off

Christian Pulisic is officially back in regular training with Chelsea this week, after having returned before the Newcastle fixture on Saturday afternoon.

The US international had spent seven weeks out of the action with an ankle injury before his return to training.

After not featuring with his side against Newcastle on Saturday afternoon, the 23-year-old is looking to make a return to the action against Burnley on Saturday 6 November.

As of Monday morning, Pulisic was seen in training with Thomas Tuchel's squad but is reportedly unlikely to appear against Malmo on Tuesday afternoon.

Tuchel has made it clear that he intends to give Pulisic his return to action against Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

"Christian Pulisic did join training in the last two sessions but it is too early," said the German tactician.

"We are looking forward to the Burnley match. If it all goes right, he should be in the squad for the Burnley match and ready to play.”

Following his return to training, Pulisic took to his Instagram to post a picture of himself alongside Mason Mount and Thiago Silva with a smiling emoji.

The US international is clearly happy to be back amongst the squad.

