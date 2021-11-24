Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
'Long Couple of Months' - Christian Pulisic Makes Chelsea Injury Admission

Author:

Christian Pulisic has admitted his injury lay-off was 'tough' after a 'long couple of months' sidelined with an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old returned to action last month after sustaining an ankle problem during the September international break whilst on duty with the USMNT.

He made his comeback against Malmo and Burnley before featuring, and scoring, for the USMNT in the November internationals as he stepped up his return to full fitness.

A goal against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday was rewarded with a start, his second of the season, against Juventus as Chelsea thrashed the Italian side 4-0 at Stamford Bridge to go top of Group H in the Champions League.

imago1008133461h

After the game in west London, Pulisic addressed the media regarding his frustrating time out.

He admitted: "It has been a long couple of months. It is tough to not be able to play, do what I love and help my team. I am thrilled to be back and it is great to be back within the team

"I would say, as far as fitness, I am close to where I want to be but that I can still improve and that comes with minutes. I played it quite smart in how I came back with not too much too soon. It has been really good. I am happy with the way I feel right now."

