Christian Pulisic Set for Cobham Return Ahead of Pre-Season Training

The American is on his way back to Cobham.

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic is set to return to Cobham for pre-season training as the American flies back from his home town, following a holiday after captaining his country to a Gold Cup win.

Pulisic has faced backlash during his holiday, as the player was on a boat trip practising his football skills before slipping and falling into the water and onto a distressed goliath grouper.

The American's father has taken to social media to confirm that the winger is on his way back to England for another season in Blue.

The American made history last season, becoming the first male U.S. internatonal player to feature in a Champions League final and also the second to win the competition.

Pulisic came off the bench in the 66th minute and had the chance to make even more history, nearly bagging a Champions League final goal. However, his shot just went wide of the post.

He had previously made history as the first U.S. male player to score in a Champions League semi-final, netting against Real Madrid.

Pulisic topped off a Champions League winning campaign by lifting the Gold Cup with his country Photo by USMNT

Pulisic will return to Cobham and start work under Thomas Tuchel in pre-season whilst those who took part in Euro 2020 will not return until a few weeks after the start of pre-season, depending on how far their countries progress in the tournament.

It has been reported that Tuchel will not be taking it easy on the players in pre-season as the German will demand high intensity and work ethic from all those involved to be prepared for the new season.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is also set to return for pre-season as Tuchel looks to give everybody the chance to impress.

