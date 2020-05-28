Absolute Chelsea
Christian Pulisic tipped to play 'big part' for Chelsea next season

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic has been tipped to play a key role for Chelsea next season but has been warned that he should expect to face competition.

Despite several injuries keeping the 21-year-old on the sidelines for various parts of the season, Pulisic has had a successful first season in England following switch from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Pulisic has made 23 appearances for the Blues this term under Frank Lampard, scoring six and assisting six in the process.

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley believes the USMNT star is set to play a 'big part' at the club next season, but will need have to expect competition for places as Lampard looks to bridge the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City.

"I think Pulisic will play a big part for Chelsea next season but he will have competition for places," Burnley told ESPN FC.

"If Lampard's Chelsea are going to challenge, and that's a big if, are going to challenge Liverpool and Man City amongst others, they're going to have to have a deep squad because the other two do have that.

(Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

"That's something as a player you've got to take on the chin and you've got to rise to the occasion that if you have a couple of bad games, you might just be out of the team, rather than 'Oh, I know I'm going to be in the team next week no matter how I play'.

"That's not going to happen if you're in the top three or four in the Premier League or any other big league around Europe or the world for the matter."

Chelsea have already landed Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, and have also been linked with Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho and Brentford winger Saïd Benrahma.

