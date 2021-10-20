'Very, Very Close' - Tuchel Offers Positive Pulisic Injury Update

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Christian Pulisic is on the verge of returning to the Chelsea side from injury.

The 23-year-old suffered an ankle problem on USMNT duty at the start of September and several setbacks have seen him remain sidelined for well over a month.

It's been a frustrating time for all concerned after Pulisic was expected to miss just 10 days of action. But as time has gone on, impatience has grown particularly from the American.

Although he will sit out of Chelsea's Champions League clash against Malmo, Tuchel delivered positive news regarding when he could return, stating he is 'very, very close' to rejoining the rest of the squad.

Tuchel said: "There is nothing to worry in terms of that we are hiding details. I cannot give you all the details because I am not a doctor. He has setbacks from pain, not major injury or complication, just pain in the ankle that disturbs him.

"Once these players with quick movements like Christian feel this pain and aren't free in the movement, the recovery isn't happening so you have to start over again. Once the pain comes back you have to do a little pause then start all over again. Right now, we are very very close. He was so close to come to team training last week but had a setback with pain. Nothing serious but serious pain.

"From there on we go. He is very impatient, he does everything. We see him suffer in every meeting. He is really suffering, he wants to be on the pitch and help us. Unfortunately, the injury takes it's time."

