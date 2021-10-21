Pulisic, Werner, Lukaku: The Latest Chelsea Injury News Ahead of Norwich City Clash

Chelsea have three injury concerns ahead of their Premier League clash against Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side welcome the Canaries to Stamford Bridge sitting top of the table, while Daniel Farke's struggling side are at the foot of the table without a win in their opening eight games.

The Blues have won three games on the spin, but are set to be without their firepower at the weekend following several injuries against Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Tuchel will need to rely on other players in the squad to step up in their absence as they look to maintain their position at the top.

Here is the latest Chelsea injury and fitness news for the encounter vs Norwich:

Christian Pulisic

The 23-year-old is on the verge of a return to the side following a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury. Pulisic picked up the injury at the beginning of September but has had several setbacks, delaying his comeback.

Pulisic missed the 4-0 victory against Malmo but prior to the game, Tuchel said he was 'very, very close' to returning.

"He has setbacks from pain, not major injury or complication, just pain in the ankle that disturbs him. Once these players with quick movements like Christian feel this pain and aren't free in the movement, the recovery isn't happening so you have to start over again. Once the pain comes back you have to do a little pause then start all over again.

"Right now, we are very very close. He was so close to come to team training last week but had a setback with pain. Nothing serious but serious pain. From there on we go. He is very impatient, he does everything.

"We see him suffer in every meeting. He is really suffering, he wants to be on the pitch and help us. Unfortunately, the injury takes it's time."

Romelu Lukaku

The 28-year-old has been overplayed in recent weeks and months. They were the words of boss Tuchel. But the Belgian started against Malmo and was impactful, winning a penalty in the first-half.

But in the process of being hacked down in the box, Lukaku twisted his ankle, forcing Chelsea into an early change. And now the forward is set for some time on the sidelines, and is likely to miss the match against Norwich.

He will undergo examinations on Thursday before Chelsea make a decision on his availability.

"Romelu twisted his ankle with the foul in the box," said Tuchel post match. "We need more examinations to be more precise but they will be out for some matches."

Tuchel insisted he had no regrets over his decision to start Lukaku, adding: "If I knew before I wouldn't have done it. But you can't know it before and it was necessary that he was on the pitch and he started very strong. I spoke with him about the situation, that I think he carries a bit of mental fatigue around with him. I think that is also normal but he is our number nine and is our reference upfront.

"The best thing against mental fatigue is a goal and we knew we could be the dominant team. We knew we wanted to build our attack today with Mason and Timo around him and him as the reference.

"I had the strong belief that in a Champions League match he could turn things around in terms of scoring and being decisive, which he did because he was super strong in our start. He took the foul and without him maybe it's not 2-0.

"So I don't regret it. It's not a muscle injury or because of physical fatigue. He is a little bit overplayed, this is my opinion and maybe I'm not even right. But this was a moment to give him confidence and let him play. I don't regret it, things like this can happen. It was bad luck."

Timo Werner

Lukaku wasn't the only injury blow to Chelsea. Fellow forward Werner also went off in the first half after pulling up on his hamstring, limping down the tunnel.

He will undergo an MRI scan on Thursday to learn the extent of his injury, but is all but out of the clash against the Canaries.

"(He) will be out for some matches," admitted Tuchel post-match, while confirming the type of injury: "Timo has a hamstring injury."

