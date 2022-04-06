Confident Chelsea will give their all to retain their Champions League crown this season, says attackers Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

Both Ziyech and Pulisic were involved in the triumph last season as they clinched a 1-0 in Porto over Manchester City to win the club's second European Cup.

Pulisic, 23, was on hand to net in Spain against Real Madrid in the semi-finals to help the Blues clinch a spot in the final.

They face Real Madrid again this year, this time a round earlier in the quarter-finals. The first leg is in the English capital on Wednesday which will see Thomas Tuchel's travel to the Bernabeu next Tuesday for the second leg.

Madrid will want revenge, to ensure Chelsea don't repeat last season's result and give them a chance of retaining their crown.

Pulisic believes the fact Chelsea have experience should give them confident, while Ziyech insists they will leave it all out on the pitch as they give everything they've got to defend their title.

What Ziyech & Pulisic said

Ziyech: "We have to give it all for that. You don’t win those kinds of trophies often, so we have it now and we are in the race for another one. We need to give everything we’ve got to defend it and make sure the cup stays in London."

Pulisic: “It should give us confidence, not overconfidence. Knowing we were able to do it last season against some of the biggest teams in the world should give us the experience and confidence going into the games we need. That should help us a bit.”

