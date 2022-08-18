Skip to main content

Pundit Defends Thomas Tuchel & Antonio Conte After Red Card Incident

Former Arsenal player Kevin Campbell has defended Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte after their bust-up in the London derby last weekend.

Last Sunday, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte got sent off in the Chelsea vs Tottenham London derby.

Both managers received a yellow card during the game but when the two coaches shook hands once the game ended, it exploded again and Anthony Taylor sent the pair off.

The FA have charged both managers with improper conduct and the pair face a one-game touchline ban.

However, not everyone agrees with this, claiming that it's good to see this passion in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel Antonio Conte

Speaking to Football Insider, Kevin Campbell was asked if Tuchel and Conte deserve more than a one-game ban.

No, I don’t think so," Campbell said.

It’s a London derby, there’s a lot riding on it. There’s lots between these London teams.

Chelsea Tottenham Antonio Conte Thomas Tuchel

“It’s heat of the moment stuff. Tuchel’s a passionate manager, I believe his team should have won. Conte knows his team got out of jail and he’s happy about it and probably wasn’t happy about the performance.

You’ve got two managers there who wear their heart on their sleeve. I just think this is what makes the game. A little angst on the side, you see it, this is what it means.

I know the referee gave them red cards but I think the referee should really be looking at his own performance as opposed to giving out red cards. 

"Where maybe he could’ve given out red cards he maybe didn’t in the game. Chelsea will feel very hard done by and I think Spurs got out of jail.

