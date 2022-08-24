Pundit On Edouard Mendy's Mistakes Against Leeds United

Former Premier League player Frank McAvennie has said that Edouard Mendy needs to 'know' when to pass to his defenders.

Sunday's game against Leeds United was not what Chelsea fans were hoping for heading into the weekend.

Jesse Marsch's side absolutely dominated Thomas Tuchel's team on the day and they fully deserved all three points.

The Blues looked very unprepared for the game but it also didn't help that there were multiple individual errors.

The most notable of these mistakes came in the 33rd minute when Brenden Aaronson dispossessed Edouard Mendy in his own box and made it 1-0 to United.

After that, things went from bad to worse and in the last five minutes of the game, Kalidou Koulibaly received a very unnecessary second yellow card which will see him suspended for the next Premier League game.

Even though Mendy was a massive improvement on Kepa Arrizabalaga, there are calls for the Senegalese keeper to be dropped after a string of poor performances.

Some people have recently suggested that Mendy might not have the confidence of his defenders when he is on the ball.

“Keepers have made a few mistakes recently, you look at the likes of [David] de Gea," McAvennie told Football Insider.

“We’ve seen keepers making absolute blunders. You need to have an understanding between centre-halves and the keeper.

"Keepers need to know when to go for the ball and when their defenders are going to come and take it.

“It’s an understanding you’ve got and you have to have belief and confidence in your keeper as well.

"Likewise, they’ve got to have confidence giving the ball to them as well. It’s a balancing act.“

