Pundit Says That He Loved Thomas Tuchel & Antonio Conte’s Passion in the London Derby

Former Premier League player Noel Whelan thinks that a match ban is more than enough punishment for Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte.

On Monday, two days after Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel got sent off in the Chelsea vs Spurs game, the FA formally charged them with 'improper behaviour'.

The two managers had until today to respond to the charge, however, it looks like neither will try and appeal it.

Usually, it will be a touchline ban plus a hefty fine. However, Tuchel could face further repercussions after he criticised Anthony Taylor for a couple of mistakes he made.

Despite the FA charging the pair, most people liked seeing a bit of passion on the sideline.

“They got red cards, I think that’s probably enough as far as punishment goes," Noel Whelan told Football Insider.

“I think if you ask the majority of people – ‘do you want to see that?’, they’ll say ‘absolutely’.

“It’s passion from two managers who are serial winners and two clubs who are fierce rivals.

“We’ve seen it before from these two clubs – it’s a game that certainly never disappoints.

“I love it. The end of the game was perfect, and it shows exactly what this league is all about.

“It sets out the stall from both managers and shows that they won’t accept anything other than a win. It’s brilliant for the game to have them around.”

