Skip to main content

Pundit Says That He Loved Thomas Tuchel & Antonio Conte’s Passion in the London Derby

Former Premier League player Noel Whelan thinks that a match ban is more than enough punishment for Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte.

On Monday, two days after Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel got sent off in the Chelsea vs Spurs game, the FA formally charged them with 'improper behaviour'. 

The two managers had until today to respond to the charge, however, it looks like neither will try and appeal it.

Usually, it will be a touchline ban plus a hefty fine. However, Tuchel could face further repercussions after he criticised Anthony Taylor for a couple of mistakes he made.

Anthony Taylor Thomas Tuchel

Despite the FA charging the pair, most people liked seeing a bit of passion on the sideline.

“They got red cards, I think that’s probably enough as far as punishment goes," Noel Whelan told Football Insider. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I think if you ask the majority of people – ‘do you want to see that?’, they’ll say ‘absolutely’.

“It’s passion from two managers who are serial winners and two clubs who are fierce rivals.

Cristian Romero Kai Havertz

“We’ve seen it before from these two clubs – it’s a game that certainly never disappoints.

“I love it. The end of the game was perfect, and it shows exactly what this league is all about.

“It sets out the stall from both managers and shows that they won’t accept anything other than a win. It’s brilliant for the game to have them around.”

Read More Chelsea Stories

Puli vs Leeds cover
Features/Opinions

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI vs Leeds

By Owen Cummings
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Chelsea's Aubameyang Interest A Stop Gap For Next Summer's Interests

By Luka Foley
Thomas Lemar
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Looked To Sign Atletico Madrid's French Midfielder Thomas Lemar

By Connor Dossi-White
Mason Mount
Features/Opinions

Lookback: Leeds 0-3 Chelsea: Blues Storm To Big Win

By Luka Foley
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Brendan Rodger Denies That Wesley Fofana Has Handed in a Transfer Request Amid Chelsea Rumours

By Charlie Webb
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

'He's Not For Sale' - Brendan Rodgers On Chelsea Target Wesley Fofana

By Melissa Edwards
Thomas Tuchel Antonio Conte
News

Pundit Defends Thomas Tuchel & Antonio Conte After Red Card Incident

By Charlie Webb
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Fabrizio Romano Provides an Update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Transfer to Chelsea

By Charlie Webb