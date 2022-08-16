Skip to main content

Pundit Slams Anthony Taylor for Missing ‘Blatant’ Decision vs Tottenham

Former West Ham United player Frank McAvennie has said that Anthony Taylor cost Chelsea the win vs Tottenham.

It is fair to say that Anthony Taylor isn't the most loved person amongst Chelsea fans currently.

The referee has always been disliked by Blues fans and his decisions in the most recent game vs Tottenham has put even more pressure on him.

Firstly, he missed a clear foul in the middle of the pitch and in the same passage of play, Spurs scored their first goal of the game.

Then, in the dying minutes of the game, Tottenham's Cristian Romero blatantly pulled Marc Cucurella's hair. Even though VAR saw it, they didn't tell Taylor to review it.

Anthony Taylor Thomas Tuchel

A few moments after that decision, Harry Kane scored and Spurs came away from Stamford Bridge with a largely undeserved draw.

The aftermath of these decisions has been huge and there is even a petition to ban Taylor from refereeing Chelsea games that has reached over 140,000 signatures.

Despite missing two key fouls in the game, there are some people who still think the referee had a good game.

Marc Cucurella Anthony Taylor

The one that he missed was blatant and Tottenham got a goal from that," McAvennie told Football Insider.

I don’t know how he missed that but largely I thought the referee did well. That was a blatant miss. He [Romero] got a hold of him [Cucurella] and just pulled down.

How the referee didn’t see it, I know he’s looking at the ball coming over but he should’ve seen it. It was only ten yards from him. 

"I don’t think he’s biased I just think he missed one. I thought the referee did well apart from that one mistake.

