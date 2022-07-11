‘You’re in Danger’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea Could Sack Thomas Tuchel Next Season

One pundit believes Chelsea's new owners are going to be ruthless which could leave Thomas Tuchel in 'danger' of being sacked.

Todd Boehly and his consortium are going to be under so much pressure to bring instant success to Chelsea after buying the club from Roman Abramovic.

With the need for a great start next season, some people think Tuchel could be in danger if he doesn't meet Boehly's needs.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds United player Noel Whelan said if Tuchel doesn't get off to a good start next season, he could be sacked.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

“I think everyone is playing for their position and their place at the football club with the new consortium,

“It’s not like you’ve had any time to grow a relationship with the owners so right now they’re strangers to one another.

“You’ve got to look at it as yes you’ve got to get off to a good start, that’s the same for every football club in any league, because if you get on that downward spiral very early on that is when you’re in danger of losing your job.

IMAGO / Action Plus

“So, I’m sure they’ll have a conversation, the new owners and the manager, they’ll introduce themselves, they’ll probably give him that ownership of the signings. A clean slate, everyone starts again.

“Chelsea will be looking to better their position from last season and push a little bit harder towards Man City and Liverpool and that is what I would think the board are looking for as well.

“If it doesn’t happen early on then any manager has got that opportunity to be sacked.“

