Skip to main content

‘You’re in Danger’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea Could Sack Thomas Tuchel Next Season

One pundit believes Chelsea's new owners are going to be ruthless which could leave Thomas Tuchel in 'danger' of being sacked.

Todd Boehly and his consortium are going to be under so much pressure to bring instant success to Chelsea after buying the club from Roman Abramovic.

With the need for a great start next season, some people think Tuchel could be in danger if he doesn't meet Boehly's needs.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds United player Noel Whelan said if Tuchel doesn't get off to a good start next season, he could be sacked.

Thomas Tuchel

“I think everyone is playing for their position and their place at the football club with the new consortium,

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It’s not like you’ve had any time to grow a relationship with the owners so right now they’re strangers to one another.

You’ve got to look at it as yes you’ve got to get off to a good start, that’s the same for every football club in any league, because if you get on that downward spiral very early on that is when you’re in danger of losing your job.

Todd Boehly

So, I’m sure they’ll have a conversation, the new owners and the manager, they’ll introduce themselves, they’ll probably give him that ownership of the signings. A clean slate, everyone starts again.

Chelsea will be looking to better their position from last season and push a little bit harder towards Man City and Liverpool and that is what I would think the board are looking for as well.

If it doesn’t happen early on then any manager has got that opportunity to be sacked.

 Read More Chelsea News

Raphinha
Transfer News

Report: Leeds United & Barcelona Reach €75M Agreement for Chelsea Target Raphinha

By Callum Baker-Ellis4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo Would Be The Worst Signing Chelsea Could Make Since... Last Summer

By Kieran Neller6 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Reluctant To Sign Real Madrid And Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo

By Kieran Neller6 hours ago
Rice
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Would Love' To Sign West Ham United Star Declan Rice

By Melissa Edwards7 hours ago
Havertz Werner
News

Chelsea star Kai Havertz Answers Fans Twitter Questions While Away In US For Pre-Season Tour

By Kieran Neller7 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
News

Report: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Is Set To Complete His Medical Today Ahead Of His Move To Chelsea

By Connor Dossi-White9 hours ago
Cesar Azpilicueta
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Must Sign Replacement For Cesar Azpilicueta Before Being Open To Negotiations With Barcelona

By Connor Dossi-White11 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Manchester City Target Chelsea Transfer Favourite Jules Kounde

By Melissa Edwards11 hours ago