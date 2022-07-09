‘Too Much for Him to Deal With’ - Pundit Thinks Todd Boehly Has Left Himself Open to Criticism This Transfer Window

One pundit has said that Todd Boehly has left himself open to criticism after a poor transfer window with Chelsea.

It's safe to say this transfer window for Chelsea has been extremely underwhelming so far.

It also is safe to say that it's not a surprise considering Marina Granovskaia left her role as Sporting Director right as the window started.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly took over her job and he hasn't had the best of luck. So far, multiple players who the Blues have been talking to have decided to join other clubs.

IMAGO / Action Plus

This has led to some fans criticising the way Boehly has dealt with one of Chelsea's most important transfer windows in years.

Whilst speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds United player Noel Whelan said that Boehly might've bitten off more than he can chew.

“Well, it’s a strange one

“This is what happens when a consortium takes over a football club. They probably see certain positions that don’t need somebody in and they can do that role themselves.

“On one hand, I think it’s a good idea because they are trying to be more hands-on. But if it doesn’t work out then you’ll leave yourself wide open to criticism.

IMAGO / PA Images

“There was always going to be outgoings at Chelsea with the new consortium, that’s just part and parcel of business.

“It doesn’t surprise me that we saw two people leave quite early on after the takeover was completed, a restructure is happening. It happened at Newcastle, it’s happened at Chelsea.

“It might be one where it’s too much for him to deal with. Owning a football club might mean not doing too much and letting other people around you run it in all departments.

“He’s taken over one department. It’s a hands-on role for him and the fact he wants to get involved is a bonus but it could leave you wide open if it doesn’t work out.”

Read More Chelsea News