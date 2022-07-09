Skip to main content

‘Too Much for Him to Deal With’ - Pundit Thinks Todd Boehly Has Left Himself Open to Criticism This Transfer Window

One pundit has said that Todd Boehly has left himself open to criticism after a poor transfer window with Chelsea.

It's safe to say this transfer window for Chelsea has been extremely underwhelming so far.

It also is safe to say that it's not a surprise considering Marina Granovskaia left her role as Sporting Director right as the window started.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly took over her job and he hasn't had the best of luck. So far, multiple players who the Blues have been talking to have decided to join other clubs.

Todd Boehly

This has led to some fans criticising the way Boehly has dealt with one of Chelsea's most important transfer windows in years.

Whilst speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds United player Noel Whelan said that Boehly might've bitten off more than he can chew.

“Well, it’s a strange one

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“This is what happens when a consortium takes over a football club. They probably see certain positions that don’t need somebody in and they can do that role themselves.

“On one hand, I think it’s a good idea because they are trying to be more hands-on. But if it doesn’t work out then you’ll leave yourself wide open to criticism.

Todd Boehly

“There was always going to be outgoings at Chelsea with the new consortium, that’s just part and parcel of business.

“It doesn’t surprise me that we saw two people leave quite early on after the takeover was completed, a restructure is happening. It happened at Newcastle, it’s happened at Chelsea.

“It might be one where it’s too much for him to deal with. Owning a football club might mean not doing too much and letting other people around you run it in all departments.

“He’s taken over one department. It’s a hands-on role for him and the fact he wants to get involved is a bonus but it could leave you wide open if it doesn’t work out.”

 Read More Chelsea News

Armando Broja Chelsea
Transfer News

Frank Lampard's Everton Waiting On Premier League's Decision Before Making Approach For Chelsea Star Armando Broja

By Kieran Neller6 hours ago
Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Giorgio Chiellini Hints That Juventus Might Try to Sign Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic

By Callum Baker-Ellis6 hours ago
Ian Maatsen Chelsea Under21
News

Chelsea Youngster Ian Maatsen Not Part of Squad For US Pre-Season Tour As He Attracts Premier League Interest

By Kieran Neller7 hours ago
News

Chelsea Ace Hakim Ziyech Makes Announcement About His Future On Instagram

By Kieran Neller8 hours ago
Raphinha
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Barcelona Have Made an 'Improved' Bid for Chelsea Target Raphinha

By Callum Baker-Ellis9 hours ago
Presnel Kimpembe
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea in Negotiations With Matthijs de Ligt, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde & Kalidou Koulibaly

By Callum Baker-Ellis9 hours ago
Raphinha
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Still Waiting On Raphinha Decision Despite Barcelona’s Interest

By Callum Baker-Ellis10 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona's Deals To Try Sign Cesar Azpilicueta And Marcos Alonso has Be Chelsea's Breakthrough In The Race To Sign Frenkie De Jong

By Connor Dossi-White14 hours ago