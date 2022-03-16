Skip to main content
Question Marks Raised Over Chelsea Bidding Process Due to Raine Group and Ricketts Family Links

Question marks have been raised over the bidding process for Chelsea Football Club amid links between the Raine Group and prospective buyers the Ricketts family, according to reports. 

The Blues have been put up for sale by current owner Roman Abramovich and despite the current sanctions imposed on him by the UK Government, the club is still expected to be sold. 

A number of parties are believed to be interested in making a bid for the World and European Champions. 

imago1010479509h

According to the Telegraph, there are concerns over the relationship between Raine Group and the Ricketts.

Tom Ricketts, executives from the US baseball team Chicago Cubs and the merchant bank created a company in 2020 that were in the search of $247 million 'for a technology-media-telecom acquisition'.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is also believed to include the potential purchase of either a sports team or a sports gambling firm, as well as a digital media and podcasting opportunity.

As a result, there could be accusations of a conflict of interest in any potential bids with other parties interested.

imago1010479811h

It was earlier reported that the Ricketts family are one of the frontrunners to buy Chelsea, with the club setting a deadline of Friday 18 March for interested parties to submit their official bids.

The UK Government have recognised two parties who are believed to be 'serious contenders' to purchase the club, with a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss being one, and British businessman and Chelsea fan Nick Candy being the other.

