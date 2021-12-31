'Needs to Do More' - Tiemoue Bakayoko Future at Chelsea Questioned During AC Milan Loan

Tiemoue Bakayoko's future at Chelsea has been questioned as it is believed the midfielder 'needs to do more' during his spell at AC Milan.

The Frenchman joined the Blues from AS Monaco at the beginning of the 17/18 season, making 43 appearances in all competitions during the campaign.

However he has been unable to cement a spot in the first team since then, with the 27-year-old now playing in his fourth loan spell away from west London.

IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

As per SempreMilan, Bakayoko needs to 'do more to impress and convince Milan' in his second spell at the Serie A side.

He has only featured 13 times for them so far this season, with many of his appearances coming off the bench.

With fellow midfielders Ismael Bennacer and Franck Kessie set to depart the club for the upcoming African Cup of Nations tournament, Bakayoko is set to feature more for the club in the next few weeks.

It is believed their forthcoming games will be a chance for him to prove that he deserves to stay at the club when his two-year loan deal from Chelsea expires at the end of next season.

IMAGO / Buzzi

Bakayoko's first loan away from Chelsea was also at Milan, before returning to his former club Monaco in a similar deal the following season.

He then had a spell at Napoli in the previous campaign before going back to the Italian city for a second stint at the Serie A giants.

His last appearance for the Blues came in the FA Cup final triumph against Manchester United in 2018.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube