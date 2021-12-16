Rafa Benitez Confirms Latest Everton Team News to Face Chelsea

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has revealed that left-back Lucas Digne will not be available for his side's Thursday evening clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Digne is reportedly a transfer target for the Blues following starting left-back Ben Chilwell's ACL injury that will see him out of action until January.

The Frenchman was reported to have had a disagreement with manager Benitez following his omission in their starting lineup against Arsenal in recent weeks.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking ahead of the midweek clash, Benitez answered questions on Digne's qualities on the pitch.

"I cannot agree more," Benitez said, as quoted by Adam Jones. "Lucas Digne is a good player, an important player for us.

"Yesterday we did a training session where he was in the 11 starters, today he said he's ill and he's not available for tomorrow."

Digne is added to Everton's already long list of doubts for the midweek fixture.

The doubt list already includes the likes of Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andros Townsend, Seamus Coleman, Tom Davies, Allan and Yerri Mina, as reported by Nizaar Kinsella.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Chelsea's injuries also seem to be crippling their squad, but good news for the west London side sees N'Golo Kante and Trevoh Chalobah back in the squad.

“N’Golo will be back on the bench tomorrow, he did the last two training sessions," Tuchel told the press. "Trevoh Chalobah also did the last two and will be in the squad.

"Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell are out at the moment.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube