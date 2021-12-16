Rafa Benitez Makes Honest Admission Ahead of Everton's Clash With Chelsea

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has been brutally honest in his assessment of Thursday evening's Premier League clash with Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

The Blues are set to host the Toffees at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening as they hope to close the gap with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the league table.

As it stands, there is merely a point either side of each of the top three as the race for the top spot continues into Christmas.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Speaking ahead of the pair's clash in the Premier League, Benitez broke down his side's plan to attempt to beat Chelsea.

"Nobody can expect us to go there to have 70% of possession," he told the press. "It will be impossible. Why? Chelsea are strong.

"We have to have a plan to get the best from our players and then try to take advantage of their weaknesses, which isn't too many."

The Blues biggest weakness at the moment is arguably the number of injuries they are riddled with, with the likes of Trevoh Chalobah, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho all suffering with injuries.

IMAGO / PA Images

Ahead of tomorrow's clash, Thomas Tuchel released his side's team news which struck good news for the Blues.

“N’Golo will be back on the bench tomorrow, he did the last two training sessions," he told the press. "Trevoh Chalobah also did the last two and will be in the squad. Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell are out at the moment.”

