Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rafa Benitez Makes Honest Admission Ahead of Everton's Clash With Chelsea

Author:

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has been brutally honest in his assessment of Thursday evening's Premier League clash with Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

The Blues are set to host the Toffees at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening as they hope to close the gap with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the league table.

As it stands, there is merely a point either side of each of the top three as the race for the top spot continues into Christmas.

imago1008640791h (1)

Speaking ahead of the pair's clash in the Premier League, Benitez broke down his side's plan to attempt to beat Chelsea.

"Nobody can expect us to go there to have 70% of possession," he told the press. "It will be impossible. Why? Chelsea are strong.

Read More

"We have to have a plan to get the best from our players and then try to take advantage of their weaknesses, which isn't too many."

The Blues biggest weakness at the moment is arguably the number of injuries they are riddled with, with the likes of Trevoh Chalobah, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho all suffering with injuries.

imago1008585548h

Ahead of tomorrow's clash, Thomas Tuchel released his side's team news which struck good news for the Blues.

“N’Golo will be back on the bench tomorrow, he did the last two training sessions," he told the press. "Trevoh Chalobah also did the last two and will be in the squad. Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell are out at the moment.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008640791h (1)
News

Rafa Benitez Makes Honest Admission Ahead of Everton's Clash With Chelsea

43 seconds ago
imago1008210618h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Boost as Ben Chilwell Returns to Running at Cobham Following ACL Injury

30 minutes ago
imago1008216746h
News

Antonio Rudiger Provides Honest Assessment of Thomas Tuchel's Impact on His Chelsea Career

1 hour ago
imago1008216712h (1)
News

Antonio Rudiger Reveals How He Stays Focused on Chelsea Amid Transfer Speculation

1 hour ago
imago1008573188h
Features/Opinions

Comment: What Could Chelsea's Transfer Activity Look Like in January Amid Injuries

2 hours ago
imago1008334078h
News

Rafa Benitez Confirms Latest Everton Team News to Face Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1008532702h
News

Official: Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Injury News Ahead of Everton Clash

3 hours ago
imago1008585548h
News

'We Were Spoiled' - Thomas Tuchel Brutally Honest on Chelsea's Recent Poor Run of Form

11 hours ago