'Rafael Leão Is Still A Target For Chelsea' Claims Reliable Journalist

Chelsea have been linked to AC Milan forward Rafael Leão ever since his days at Lille and that speculation has increased in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old has played 13 games so far this season, whilst netting 4 goals. He managed to get 14 goals in 42 appearances last term.

Leão's performances for his club have earned him a call up to the Portuguese national team, where he has 11 caps since he made his debut last year.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Speaking to wettfreunde about the winger, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio said: "I think the only situation that can happen and is interesting to follow is the contract of (Rafael) Leão because Milan has to renew the contract of Leão as soon as possible.

"Before the World Cup because otherwise one year and a half left until the contract is very dangerous and is a risk for AC Milan. It is a risk for AC Milan not to renew the contract of Leão because Leão was and is a target of Chelsea.

"Of course they wanted the player in the last days of August and they will come back again if he will not renew the contract with AC Milan.

"So the focus of Milan at this moment is only to try to find an agreement with the new agent of Leão and his lawyer and they will do their maximum to renew the contract of Leão."

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Even if AC Milan in the recent past with the cases of Donnarumma, of Kessie, of Çalhanoğlu, they decided a price and that's the price. They don’t do exceptions.

“So if they think the contract of Leão should be €6million or 6 and a half, that’s the price. They will not give Leão €10million, €11million to renew his contract because the philosophy of AC Milan is not to make exceptions but to decide what’s the maximum salary for a player and that’s the offer.

"If the player wants to take this offer and say ok then good. Otherwise they will finish the market.”

