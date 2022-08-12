Raheem Sterling Explains What Happened When He Learned About His Move To Chelsea
The England forward was holidaying it up when he got the news of his switch to Stamford Bridge but there was one particular person he told who was waiting for him back home.
Chelsea brought in Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for a disclosed fee of up to £50m in July and it seems the forward already had his Blues connection set up.
Mason Mount made his international debut seven years after his new teammate received his, but the two have been building a friendship since linking up for the first time in 2019, and that bond earned the midfielder early access to the big news.
"I’ve known Mase for a couple of years," Sterling said, "A few in the international team were asking me if it is true and blah, blah, blah, but I tried to keep it pretty much as calm a situation as possible as it was a situation I needed to know.
Read More
"When I did know, he [Mount] was one of the first who I told. It was towards the end of the season when I got a phone call while in Jamaica to say it was heating up. That was when I was aware of the seriousness." (via Nizaar Kinsella)
Supporters will be hoping their partnership translates onto the Premier League pitch as they aim to rectify a very disappointing 2021/22 season.
Read More Chelsea News
- Report: Chelsea Set To Bid Again For Wesley Fofana This Week
- Report: Chelsea And Monaco Have Reached An Agreement For Blue's Defender Malang Sarr
- Report: Chelsea Co-Owner Todd Boehly Phoned Frenkie de Jong To Push For Move
- Report: Chelsea Open Talks With Edouard Mendy In Regards Of A New Contract
- Chelsea Women Release Ticket Details For Opener At Stamford Bridge
- 'It Was A Turning Point' - Cesar Azpilicueta On His Chelsea Future
- Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Matches Impressive Debut Record With Chelsea Star
- ‘It Adds Pressure’ - Pundit on Ben Chilwell’s Future at Chelsea After Marc Cucurella Signing
- Report: Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi Ready To Push Chelsea To Let Him Leave After Premier League Interest