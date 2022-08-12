Skip to main content

Raheem Sterling Explains What Happened When He Learned About His Move To Chelsea

The England forward was holidaying it up when he got the news of his switch to Stamford Bridge but there was one particular person he told who was waiting for him back home. 

Chelsea brought in Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for a disclosed fee of up to £50m in July and it seems the forward already had his Blues connection set up. 

Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount

Sterling celebrating with Mason Mount after scoring against Croatia in EURO 2020. 

Mason Mount made his international debut seven years after his new teammate received his, but the two have been building a friendship since linking up for the first time in 2019, and that bond earned the midfielder early access to the big news. 

"I’ve known Mase for a couple of years," Sterling said, "A few in the international team were asking me if it is true and blah, blah, blah, but I tried to keep it pretty much as calm a situation as possible as it was a situation I needed to know.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"When I did know, he [Mount] was one of the first who I told. It was towards the end of the season when I got a phone call while in Jamaica to say it was heating up. That was when I was aware of the seriousness." (via Nizaar Kinsella)

Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Reece James

Mount, Sterling and Reece James in England training. 

Supporters will be hoping their partnership translates onto the Premier League pitch as they aim to rectify a very disappointing 2021/22 season. 

Read More Chelsea News

Cesar Azpilicueta
News

'It Would Have Been Selfish To Leave Chelsea' - Cesar Azpilicueta Reflects On Last Season And His Ambitions

By Owen Cummings55 minutes ago
Ethan Ampadu
Transfer News

Report: Empoli Still Chasing Chelsea Defender Ethan Ampadu

By Kieran Neller2 hours ago
Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea In Talks With Barcelona Star Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's Agents

By Kieran Neller3 hours ago
Willian reveals plans to stay at Chelsea beyond next summer
News

Willian In Talks With Fulham - Could Brazilian Return To The Premier League?

By Luka Foley16 hours ago
Josip Juranovic
Transfer News

Chelsea And Manchester United Turn Interest To £15million Celtic Fullback Josip Juranovic

By Kieran Neller18 hours ago
Conor Gallagher
Transfer News

‘I Could See That’ - Pundit Tips Newcastle to Sign Conor Gallagher Instead of James Maddison

By Charlie Webb20 hours ago
Fofana
Transfer News

'There Have Been Two Bids' - Brendan Rodgers on Chelsea's Latest Push for Wesley Fofana

By Luka Foley21 hours ago
Armando Broja
News

‘They Will Need to Sort Out’ - Pundit on Chelsea’s Striker Situation

By Charlie Webb21 hours ago