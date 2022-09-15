'Raheem Sterling Is An Amazing Player' - Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Reflects On Disappointing Night

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta started Graham Potter's first match in charge of the club and emphasised in his interview the class of the goalscorer Raheem Sterling.

Speaking post-match, the 33-year-old said: "Raheem [Sterling] is an amazing player when playing wide and creating one-against-one chances and it was an amazing goal, and we tried to build from the back, get the spaces, get the midfield players into positions...

"For a moment we had good control of the game, for others not that good, but that is where we are and we have to analyse and be humble."

The England international now has five goals and assists in only seven games for the Blues.

"I think we are quite flexible in terms of system and position of players and that is the way the manager believed that we could hurt them and be stronger as a team and we work on that," he pointed out.

"Of course we are disappointed with the result but I think there are as well a lot of positives to take. We will keep working hard now we have an international break and we then have a run coming with a lot of games every three days, and we have to be ready for it."

Azpilicueta started as one of the two centre-halves in a back four - an unfamiliar system in recent times for the team.

