Raheem Sterling Says There Wasn’t ‘Another Choice’ When Deciding On Chelsea

The former Manchester City winger made the move over to West London with a promise of a worthy guaranteed spot in Thomas Tuchel’s side and that’s exactly what he’s been given.

The England international has started both of Chelsea’s opening Premier League fixtures, first against Everton and then assisting in the battle versus Tottenham, and now he’s opened up about what it was that sold him on the Blues.

Sterling

Sterling dueling with Ben Davies

Talking to Sky Sports, he said: "It was their intent, how they approached me. I wasn't listening to promises, I was seeing action and I think that was one of the factors that made me really consider the football club.

"The way they showed me how important a role I could have here. Looking back on what they have achieved here in the last couple of years, the finals they missed out on, the new owner taking over...

"It's a team that is always competing on all fronts and I knew it would only get better. I didn't need to make another choice."

Raheem Sterling and Thomas Tuchel

Sterling and Tuchel conversing after the victory over Everton. 

Pep Guardiola is infamous for switching and dropping players week by week, but with the impending departure of Christian Pulisic, it seems Sterling will no longer have to worry about losing vital minutes. 

