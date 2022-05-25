Skip to main content

Raine & Chelsea's Gruelling Workload Throughout Takeover Process Revealed

Raine Group and Chelsea are understood to have worked 20-plus hour days in order to complete the sale of the club before the May 31 deadline.

The Blues' operating licence expires on May 31 and Roman Abramovich would have to sell the club before this deadline to ensure the future of Chelsea.

Raine, the merchant bank in charge of Chelsea, and those individuals at the club have reportedly put in over 20 hours of work a day to ensure the swift sale of the club, according to the Independent.

Those involved in the sale had to sort through interested parties and narrow them down to our preferred bidders; Stephen Pagliuca, the Ricketts Family, Sir Martin Broughton and, eventual winners, Todd Boehly's consortium.

The Ricketts Family saw backlash to their bid early on due to historic emails from the family patriarch, Joe, as he branded Muslims as 'my enemy', causing concerns for Chelsea and their fanbase.

However, their financial backing from Ken Griffin saw the offer an attractive one as Laura Ricketts and brother Tom attempted to ease concerns.

The family withdrew their bid on April 15, paving the way for Boehly's consortium to be named as the preferred bidder on April 29 despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe submitting a last-minute offer for the club.

The Englishman's bid was taken seriously as those involved in the deal spend several days discussing the offer before informing Boehly that he had secured his place as the preferred bidder.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea duo Bruce Buck and Marina Granovskaia are part of a management team who are set to receive £50 million in bonuses once the club is sold after the group put in over 20 hours of work a day during the sale process.

Now, the Blues can look forward to a future under Boehly as the sale process is finally coming to an end as the UK Government have given the green light for the Chelsea sale to go through.

