Raine 'Confirm' Four-Party Shortlist for Chelsea Takeover

Raine has 'confirmed' its four-man shortlist to buy Chelsea after whittling down the bids. 

The American merchant bank set a deadline of 9pm (UK) last Friday for bids to be lodged and they have now made their way through all offers and reviewed them. 

Bidders have now learned the outcome of the shortlist which has been reduced down to three consortiums. 

The Boehly family were the first to be notified of their successful offer as they made their way on to the shortlist. Sir Martin Broughton's camp were the next, while the Ricketts family just made the cut despite backlash following anti-muslim comments.

imago1010482573h (2)

A mystery bidder was also said to have made the shortlist, and it has now been confirmed to be Boston Celtics owner Stephen Pagliuca.

Aethel Partners, Woody Johnson, Saudi Media Group and Muhsin Bayrak all didn't make the cut as Raine trimmed down the list. 

New York Jets' owner Woody Johnson saw his bid for Chelsea be unsuccessful. 

Centricus were left disappointed by their rejection, as Nick Candy and his consortium didn't make the final shortlist.

Confirmed Shortlist

  • Todd Boehly's consortium
  • Sir Martin Broughton's consortium
  • The Ricketts family
  • Boston Celtics owner Stephen Pagliuca

What happens next?

Raine will continue to review the four parties before deciding on its preferred bidder, then taking them to the Government for approval. 

Should the process run smoothly, a deal is hoped to be sealed by the end of April. 

After Government approval, the preferred bidder will undergo, and need to pass the Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test.

