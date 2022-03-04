Skip to main content
Raine Group CEO: Chelsea Won't Rush Sale of Club to Ensure 'Right Owner' Takes Over

Chelsea will not rush into a sale of the club to ensure that the right owner takes over, according to reports.

Roman Abramovich confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

After his statement on Wednesday evening, parties interested in buying the Club have started to become public.

This includes a Swiss-American consortium led by Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and US billionaire Todd Boehly, confirming their intention to buy the club.

However, as per Reuters, Raine Group, the bank in charge of selling Chelsea, and their CEO Joe Ravitch have stated that a sale will not be rushed.

“We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," Ravitch stated.

This will come as welcome news to Chelsea fans, who will hope for the best owner possible to succeed Abramovich after a hugely successful 19 years at the club.

During this time, the Russian has won everything there is to win on the pitch.

It has been reported that several bids have already been made of around £3 billion, lower than Abramovich's £4 billion valuation.

A deadline of March 15 has been set for prospective buyers, with the Club still accepting bids as further bids are expected to be made, with Chelsea and the Raine Group set to thoroughly analyse every bid before making a decision on who will take the club forward.

