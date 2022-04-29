Raine Group Co-Founder Ravitch Believes Next Chelsea Owner is Buying Club 'for a Steal'

The co-founder of the merchant bank in charge of the sale of Chelsea, Raine Group, has stated that the next owner is 'getting it for a steal' ahead of the takeover.

Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium and a group headed by Stephen Pagliuca are the final three bidders for the club.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Joe Ravitch discussed the sale of Chelsea as it reaches its final stage.

IMAGO / PA Images

Raine Group are set to name their preferred bidder for the club in the coming days or perhaps even hours as Roman Abramovich will complete the sale of his beloved Chelsea.

When speaking on the price that a buyer will pay for the club, Ravitch believes it will be a worthy investment as he said: "My guess is that Chelsea and all of the top Premier League clubs will probably be worth in excess of $10BN in five years. So I think whoever buys Chelsea today at the prices we’re talking about is getting it for a steal."

IMAGO / PA Images

This comes after Abramovich demanded an additional £500 million from the bidders as he wants an additional sum to be guaranteed by his successors to augment what would be one of the biggest charitable donations in British history.

All three bidders remained in the auction process and were minded to agree to Mr Abramovich's request as the club and Raine must now make a decision on the final preferred bidder before submitting them to the government.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube