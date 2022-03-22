Skip to main content
Raine Group Confirm Final Chelsea Plan as Shortlist Process Revealed

Raine Group have confirmed their final plans for Chelsea as the process for their bidder shortlist is revealed. 

Roman Abramovich, who is the current owner of the Blues, put the west London side up for sale at the beginning of the month before he was sanctioned by the UK Government. 

A number of parties have shown their interest in purchasing the World and European Champions, with the Raine Group overseeing the sale of the club. 

According to The Athletic, Raine will narrow down the number of bidders to a list of four who they believe could be best fit for the club.

This list could be finalised by the end of the week, and the parties who have been chosen will then be 'invited to make improved final offers'.

A decision on who has won the race for the takeover could then be made in the second week of April. 

Other reports suggested that Raine Group wanted to complete the sale by the end of March, with the club keen to progress with a swift takeover.

It is also believed that the club themselves have 'effectively chosen' their list of preferred bidders who could then go through to the next stage of the process.

They have received less then ten 'serious' bids, with last Friday's deadline for official offers to be submitted having now passed.

The process of the sale is also said to have slowed in recent days due to parties making revisions to their offers for the club.

