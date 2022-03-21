Raine Group 'Express Optimism' Getting Deal in Place to Sell Chelsea Before April

The Raine Group are optimistic that they can get a deal in place for Chelsea to be sold by the end of March, according to reports.

After being put up for sale on March 2 and Roman Abramovich being sanctioned eight days later by the UK Government, Chelsea are in a hurry for the club to be sold.

Raine, an American merchant bank, are overseeing the sale of the club and set a deadline of 9pm (UK) on Friday night for bids and proposals to be submitted.

Over the weekend, Raine have been reviewing and inspecting all offers and bids and are expected to whittle down the bids down to a shortlist of three or four parties.

IMAGO / PA Images

Bidders are expecting to be notified the outcome of their bids imminently, with it being possible it could come as early as Monday.

Raine want to get a sale over the line as soon as possible, and as per David Ornstein of the Athletic speaking on Sky Sports, the US merchant bank has 'expressed optimism' that they can get a deal in place for the takeover of Chelsea by the end of March.

Chelsea's next game is against Brentford at Stamford Bridge on April 2, their final game which will be a home sell-out before a limited crowd will be allowed due to the licence they are operating under, having been banned from selling tickets.

IMAGO / PA Images

The fans will hope to get a sale and new licence over the line quickly with big games against Real Madrid in the Champions League coming up next month, as well as a trip to Wembley to face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Thomas Tuchel is wanting to continue what they are in control of, with or without fans, new owner or not, to show the right attitude on the pitch and set an example to the rest of the club.

He told BBC Sport: "I'm very happy, and very impressed. We accepted that at some point the situation as we did not cause it.

"Nothing we can do will change the situation. But what is in our hands is to stay focused and set an example.

"Many people in Chelsea are more concerned and worried about what is going on and what will happen. It's important we take the responsibility and show the right spirits and attitude.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"We also need to show because of our talent. We push to our limit, this is what we do. It's very good at the moment."

Tuchel added: "I know about the timescale (of when bids had to be made) but I don’t know anything about the offers. I don’t know how many offers, if they are serious or who they are from.

"I am not so much interested in the details of the process. I know the guidelines of the process. This is enough for me. When it gets crucial and decisive then it is enough that I know it."

