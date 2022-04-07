Raine Group Extend Chelsea Takeover Deadline as Bidders Prepare Final Offers

The remaining bidders for Chelsea have been given extra time to table their final offers as they were informed they must now submit their proposals by the back end of next week.

The Ricketts Family Investment Group, Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium and Stephen Pagliuca are the remaining bidders, with one of the aforementioned set to take over from Roman Abramovich.

As per Sky News, the deadline has been extended and now the final proposals must be submitted by the end of next week rather than April 11.

IMAGO / PA Images

It was previously reported that April 11 was the final deadline for the bids as Raine would present the UK Government with their preferred bidder on April 18.

However, a source close to one bidder said they had been told that the final bid deadline had been extended until later in the week in order to give them a full and fair opportunity to adequately finalise the details of their proposals.

Furthermore, one of the bidders said they now anticipate that a final recommendation will be made to ministers later than the original target date of April 18, with the deal now likely to complete in May.

The report also states that Raine Group are considering awaiting clearance from the Premier League for all four consortia before presenting a preferred bidder to the Government.

This would give the group more time to consider their options and look at the proposals for Chelsea in further detail.

