Raine Group Focused on Selecting Group of Respected International Charities To Donate Chelsea Sale Funds To

Raine Group, the merchant bank in charge of selling Chelsea, are focused on selecting a group of respected international charities to donate the funds of the sale to.

This comes as the group are expected to make an announcement regarding a shortlist of potential Chelsea buyers.

As per Sky News, the bank are focused on selecting a group of respected international charities to donate the funds to.

This is due to the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich, meaning he cannot profit from the sale of Chelsea.

After any tax payments and other liabilities, the entire proceeds of the Chelsea sale are expected to be handed to charitable organisations, with the Government set to ensure that this happens.

Abramovich had said he intended to write off a £1.5bn loan to the club and hand the net proceeds from the sale to a new charity that he would set up to benefit the victims of the war in Ukraine but was then sanctioned, taking the process of decidign where the funds go out of his hands.

Furthermore, Raine Group are looking for 'binding commitments' from bidders in the race for the club about their future spending, should they be able to successfully complete a takeover.

A decision on the shortlist is set to be made this week as the Blues still compete on various fronts on the pitch until the end of the season.

However some bidders are said to be frustrated with the lack of communication from Raine Group.

It remains to be seen as to which charities will be selected for the funds to go to but it is expected that they will benefit Ukraine during the ongoing war with Russia, which led to Abramovich's sanctioning and sale of Chelsea.

