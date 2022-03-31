Skip to main content
Raine Group Have 'no Issues' With Ricketts Family Meeting With Paul Canoville

Raine Group are believed to have had 'no issues' with a meeting between the Ricketts family and former Blue Paul Canoville. 

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of March, just days before he was sanctioned by the UK Government. 

A number of interested parties soon made offers for the west London side, with the merchant bank Raine Group overseeing the sale.

imago1008319223h

According to the Independent, Raine are said to have had 'no issues' with the meeting between the Ricketts family and Canoville.

It is believed that other parties 'have been able to set up similar opportunities' as they all look to present the strongest offers to the merchant bank.

It was reported that rival bidders for the World and European Champions are at angry at the 'preferential treatment' shown towards the Ricketts after their meeting with the former Blue, which was also attended by club Chairman Bruce Buck.

One adviser close to an unnamed party said: "If they want the Ricketts family to buy the club from Roman Abramovich, just tell the rest of us now and spare us what is an awful lot of hard work."

imago1010482573h (3)

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust also expressed their concerns over the meeting, and wrote a statement on Twitter: "We note with concern the recent report alleging that rival bidders 'are angry at what they see as preferential treatment being shown by the club toward the Ricketts consortium.

"Any sale must be conducted as transparently as possible & with supporter concerns taken into account."

imago1010787772h
