Raine Group Have 'Not Shut the Door' on Potential 11th-Hour Chelsea Bidder Despite Naming Shortlist

Raine Group and Chelsea have reportedly 'not shut the door' on a potential 11th-hour bid for the Club if it is an attractive offer, according to reports.

This comes after Sir Martin Broughton, Todd Boehly, the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca were all named on the shortlist of preferred buyers by Raine Group.

However, according to Matt Law, Raine and Chelsea have not ruled out a potential 11th-hour bid coming into play.

IMAGO / PA Images

The report states that whilst one of the four named are expected to be the next owner of Chelsea, Raine and the Club have not shut the door on considering a new 11th-hour bid if it is big and attractive enough.

The bidders have until April 11 to submit their final offers, with Raine looking to approach the UK Government by April 18 with their choice to take over from Roman Abramovich.

The Ricketts family are said to be 'confident' of their bid and ability to calm fan concerns after they received backlash.

Supporters on social media have created the #NoToRicketts campaign, and after flying to London the Ricketts had held talks with the Supporters' Trust.

IMAGO / PA Images

Furthermore, a petition against the Ricketts bid has also reached 16,000 signatures as Blues fans are doing all they can to show their displeasure with the bid.



Pagliuca's bid has also faced criticism as former Labour cabinet minister and Chelsea fan Lord Peter Hain has called for the UK Government to bar the bid.

It remains to be seen as to who will be named as the next Chelsea owner but the possibility of a late bid winning it cannot be ruled out.

