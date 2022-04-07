Raine Group Hoping to Facilitate £3.4BN Deal to Sell Chelsea Ahead of Deadline

Raine Group are hoping to facilitate a deal worth £3.4 billion to sell Chelsea as the April 11 deadline nears.

The Ricketts Family Investment Group, Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium and Stephen Pagliuca have all been named amongst the preferred bidders.

As per Ben Jacobs, Raine are still hoping to facilitate a deal worth £3.4 billion, which would be a record fee for a sports institution being sold.

However, the final bid is set to be 'a little lower' than this figure but will still set the record.

The current record is held by NBA team Brooklyn Nets, who were acquired for £2.5 billion by Joseph Tsai.

It was previously reported that £2.5 billion is the minimum that Chelsea will be sold for as Raine encouraged bidders to raise their offers.

Roman Abramovich had valued Chelsea at £3 billion and now it appears that his valuation will be met by the party who take over from the Russian.

Raine have informed the bidders of a April 18 deadline, when they will approach the UK Government for a licence to sell the Club.

It remains to be seen as to who will take over at Chelsea but it should become clearer in the coming days, with April 11 set as the deadline for final bids to be submitted before Raine name their preferred bidder for Government submission on the 18th.

The Ricketts family's group were reportedly holding a slight advantage for several reasons, including the fact that they did due dilligence and their capital behind the bid.

