Raine Group Inform Chelsea Bidders of Date to Present Bid to UK Government & Apply for New Licence

Raine Group, the merchant bank handling the sale of Chelsea, has told the four remaining bidders the date that it intends to present a preferred bid to the UK Government.

This comes as Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton, the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca all made the final shortlist.

As per Sky News, ministers and the Premier League will be presented with a preferred bid for Chelsea on the week of April 18, allowing for the new owners to be in place by the end of next month.

IMAGO / PA Images

A letter was reportedly sent to the four remaining parties indicating that the Government will be approached to issue a new licence to enable the sale during the week of April 18.

This will come as relief to the Blues, who are currently operating under a restricting special licence which prevents transfer activity, contract negotiations and the sale of merchandise amongst other factors.

This comes as a deadline of April 11 has been set for final bids to be submitted as Chelsea look for a quick deal to see Roman Abramovich hand over the reigns at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / PA Images

This should give the bank a week to make their final decision before applying to the Government for a new licence.

The remaining parties must also now prepare a presentation to show to the United Kingdom Government in an attempt to win their bid for Chelsea to take over from Abramovich.



It remains to be seen as to who will be successful in the hunt for the Blues but Raine have now confirmed the process is moving as planned, with preferred bidders already informed of their success before being handed the opportunity to improve their bids.

They have also been given the green light to plan meetings with Chelsea executives and tours of Stamford Bridge, with these starting as early as this week.

Follow the sale live blog here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube