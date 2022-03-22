Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of Chelsea Football Club, intend to complete the sale of the club by the end of March.

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of the month before he was sanctioned by the UK Government.

A deadline of Friday 18 March was set for all interested parties to submit their official bids for the club, with Raine Group and Chelsea keen to progress with a swift sale.

According to Sky News, a Whitehall insider has revealed that Raine Group have told the UK Government that they intend to complete the takeover of the World and European Champions by the end of the month.

Previous reports have suggested that they are optimistic of completing the process before April.

There are feelings at the moment that whoever eventually takes over the club will be a US consortium, which therefore boosts the chances of the likes of Todd Boehly and the Ricketts family of winning.

The process is also believed to have slowed down a little due to parties making revisions to their bids as they look to get themselves on a whittled down shortlist of considered buyers.

Raine Group have offered a timeline as to when they think the sale could be completed as the Blues await their new owners.

There is an expectation that they will be able to devise a shortlist of three groups by Wednesday morning at the latest.

Chelsea would then have to apply for a special license to complete the sale of the club.

