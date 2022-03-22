Raine Group Offer Latest Timeline for Outcome of Chelsea Takeover Bids

The Raine Group have issues a new timeline of when they hope to notify bidders of their decision over the takeover of Chelsea, according to reports.

At least 30 bids were submitted to the American merchant bank ahead of the 9pm (UK) deadline on Friday, and over the weekend Raine has been working their way through all offers and proposals.

There was hope and expectation a verdict could have been delivered as early as Monday, but Monday passed without any communication.

IMAGO / PA Images

Now a fresh timeline has been given, as per the Guardian, over when bidders could expect to hear back over whether or not their bids have been successful enough to be on the shortlist of three or four.

The report states that the expectation is that the bank will have reduced the field to a shortlist of three groups by Wednesday morning at the latest.

Raine could also be in a position to take its preferred bidder to the UK Government for approval by the end of the week should the process move smoothly in the next 48 hours.

Chelsea would then be able to apply for the new licence which would allow a sale, with Raine hoping to get a takeover signed, sealed and delivered by the end of April.

IMAGO / PA Images

Supporters will be hoping for a quick sale, as do Raine, which will allow them to return to matches after the club were banned from selling tickets following the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea are in talks with the Government over using a commercial ticket agency to sell tickets to fans on their behalf to enable them to attend matches between now and when the takeover completes.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube