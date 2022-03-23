Skip to main content
Raine Group Seeking 'Binding Commitments' From Bidders for Chelsea Takeover

Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of Chelsea Football Club, are seeking 'binding commitments' from bidders on their future spending at the club, according to reports. 

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the World and European Champions up for sale at the beginning of March, just a week before he was sanctioned by the UK Government. 

As a result of the news, a number of interested parties have submitted official bids for the west London side, with the deadline being last Friday 18 March. 

imago1010482573h (2)

According to Sky News, Raine Group are looking for 'binding commitments' from bidders in the race for the club about their future spending, should they be able to successfully complete a takeover.

Some of the bidders have been asked to show the details of their offers, with Raine Group looking to make a shortlist of four groups who they think would be best fit to takeover the club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

An insider told Sky News: "They want guarantees about future capital funding for the club and stadium, and cash on the balance sheet, so that they can be certain they are picking the best future owner of Chelsea."

As well as this the bank is looking to select some international charities that will receive money from the sale of the club, believed to be 'some of the largest individual donations in their history.'

imago1010608629h (2)

A decision on the shortlist is set to be made this week as the Blues still compete on various fronts on the pitch until the end of the season.

However some bidders are said to be frustrated with the lack of communication from Raine Group.

