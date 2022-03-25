Skip to main content
Raine Group Tell Successful Consortiums Next Steps for Chelsea Takeover

The consortiums that have been told they are on the shortlist of bidders to purchase Chelsea have been informed that they could take over by the end of the month, and the next steps have been revealed by Raine Group.

Groups led by Todd Boehly and Sir Martin Broughton have been informed that they are on the shortlist of preferred bidders whilst the Ricketts family are still yet to hear. You can keep up with the latest on Absolute Chelsea's live blog.

As per The Times, letters were sent out by Raine Group on Thursday night, with the successful consortium bidders informed that they will now be notified of the details of the second stage of the process within the next 24 hours.

imago1010482573h (2)

Raine also informed the bidders that they hope to have a deal completed by the end of April to have new owners in place as Roman Abramovich is keen for a quick sale.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The shortlisted consortiums expect to now receive purchase agreements that will enable them to to begin confirmatory due diligence. 

The report continues to state that there should also be an opportunity to meet key officers of the club, including the manager Thomas Tuchel, chief executive Guy Lawrence and director Marina Granovskaia.

They will be further examined by Granovskaia, Bruce Buck, Eugene Tenenbaum and Raine and then when a single bidder is chosen they will be presented to the UK Government for approval of the bid.

It remains to be seen as to who will win the race to take over from Abramovich but it the next steps have been outlined.

