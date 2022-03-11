Raine Group to Provide Update to Chelsea Bidders Over Weekend Following Roman Abramovich Sanciton

The merchant bank, initially tasked with selling Chelsea Football Club, Raine Group, will provide an update to potential buyers over the weekend, according to reports.

Following the UK Governments's decision to sanction Roman Abramovich, freezing his assets, and restricting money coming in and out of Chelsea, it saw the Club's finances plunge into uncertainty on a seismic day for the Blues on Thursday.

Whilst initial reports stated that the Russian could no longer sell the Club due to the sanctions, it has since been revealed that Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

As per the Telegraph, Raine Group will update those interested in purchasing the club over the weekend.

Raine Group, had previously contacted interested parties to state that the sale process 'on pause' whilst they wait to see what the future holds after talks with the government.

The UK government had reportedly opened talks with Abramovich's representatives over the next move following his sanctioning, with the government ready to grant a special licence to Raine Group in order to complete the sale.

However, they would reportedly retain oversight of the process and are likely to demand that all the money raised be given away to charities linked to Ukraine, which was Abramovich's initial plan.

Chelsea's bank accounts have been suspended and credit cards frozen in recent developments, with the club facing 'financial paralysis' as Nick Candy and the Hansorj Wyss-Todd Boehy consortium have been named as the 'serious contenders' to take over from Abramovich.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds but Raine Group are in contact with the potential buyers and will provide an update over the weekend in regards to the sale.

